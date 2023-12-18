We begin our coverage of the final push to complete the floats for the Rose Parade and meet some of the people connected to the floats we will see Jan. 1, 2024.

Gayle Anderson introduced us to following floats and the representatives for Coding for Veterans, Enjoy Illinois and Core Kidney.

To learn more about all the floats being produced by Phoenix Decorating company, check out PhoenixDeco.com.

To volunteer to help decorate the floats, contact the following volunteer coordinating organizations: PetalPushers.org and KiwanisRoseFloat.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 18, 2023.