Gayle Anderson continues her coverage of the final push to complete the floats for the Rose Parade and meet some of the people connected to the floats we will see Jan. 1, 2024.

Today, Gayle introduced us to the following floats and the representatives for: Odd Fellows & Rebekahs, Lions Clubs International, and City of Hope.

To learn more about all the floats being produced by Phoenix Decorating Company, visit phoenixdeco.com.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit the following websites:

–petalpushers.org

–kiwanisrosefloat.com

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle, Threads, and X KTLA5Gayle.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Dec. 19, 2023.