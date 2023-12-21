We continue our coverage of the final push to complete the floats for the Rose Parade and meet some of the people connected to the floats we will see Jan. 1, 2024.

Gayle Anderson introduced us to following floats and the representatives for Lutheran Hour Ministries, City of Alhambra, and Kiwanis International.

To learn more about Lutheran Hour Ministries: LHM.org

To learn more about City of Alhambra: CityOfAlhambra.org

To learn more about Kiwanis International: Kiwanis.org

To learn more about all the floats being produced by Phoenix Decorating Company, check the website: PhoenixDeco.com.

To volunteer to help decorate the Phoenix Decorating Company floats, contact the following volunteer coordinating organizations PetalPushers.org and PhoenixDeco.com/Volunteer/Guidelines.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 21, 2023.