We continued our coverage of the final push to complete the floats for the Rose Parade and meet some of the people connected to the floats we will see on Jan. 1st, 2024.

On Dec. 29 at Fiesta Parade Floats, Gayle Anderson introduced us to following floats and the representatives for The UPS Store.

According to The UPS Store officials, their 2024 Rose Parade float highlights the accomplishments of young, aspiring business leaders from Junior Achievement. The spectacular entry features an animated 35-foot-tall crocodile rapping his way through Pasadena to “The Beat of Achievement.”

As the croc’s hip-hop career takes off, a posse of pink flamingos cheers him on. A vibrant puffer vest decorated with custom-grown marigolds complements the croc’s scaly green complexion. The surrounding tropical paradise overflows with tens of thousands of Pink Floyd roses, and a dazzling display of orchids, bromeliads, anthurium and heliconia. The UPS Store integrates one-of-a-kind design, gorgeous floral presentation, and hi-tech animation for the ultimate wow factor.

To learn more about all the floats being produced by Fiesta Parade Floats visit FiestaParadeFloats.com.

To volunteer to help decorate the floats, contact the following volunteer coordinating organization at FloatDecorators.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 29, 2023.