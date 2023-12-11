Gayle Anderson continued our series of reports that spotlight the construction of the 40 floats we will see on Jan. 1, 2024 at the Tournament of Roses Parade.

Among the commercial Rose Parade float builders such as Artistic Entertainment Services, Phoenix Decorating and Fiesta Parade Floats, there are 6 Rose Parade floats completely designed, assembled, self-built by volunteers. The 6 are Cal Poly Pomona, Downey, Burbank, Sierra Madre, La Canada-Flintridge and South Pasadena. We take a look at the South Pasadena’s whimsical entry “Boogie Fever.”

In 2024, South Pasadena will have had a float in the parade as a city for 113 years. South Pasadena is the oldest self-built float in the parade. The other self-built floats are from Burbank, Downey, La Canada, and Sierra Madre.

The South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association as well as all of the float builders invite volunteers to help. To help the South Pasadena team, visit SPTOR.org for more details.

For more information about the Tournament of Roses Parade and volunteering, visit TournamentOfRoses.com.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle, Threads, and X (Formerly Known As Twitter:) KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 11, 2023.