Rose Parade float preview #12: Downey Rose Flot Association

Gayle Anderson was in Downey because the Downey Rose Parade Float Association is one of six self-building organizations authorized by the Tournament of Roses Association. Donations and volunteers are working on their 2022 entry entitled Reading: It’s an Adventure, but a traffic accident is impacting their progress. A vehicle crashed into their float barn entrance causing thousands of dollars in property and float prop damage.

A GoFundMe account has been opened to cover the cost of repairs. At last check, only $3,500.00 of $15,000.00 has been raised. The public is invited to help. Donations, as well as volunteer information, is on the Downey Rose Parade Float’s website.

Click here to be directed to the GoFundMe page to donate.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 23, 2021.