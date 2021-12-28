Rose Parade Float Preview #14: Fiesta Parade Floats – City of Torrance

Fiesta Parade Floats, the award-winning Rose Parade float builder, kicks off Float Decorating Week with the unveiling of an inspirational and entertaining line-up of 2022 Rose Parade float entries.

Today, Gayle Anderson takes a look at the float construction for the 2022 City of Torrance Rose Parade Float entitled, “The Embodiment of Nature.”

The conceptual design is the result of a contest open to high school students within the City of Torrance based on the theme of the Tournament of Roses Parade: Believe. Dream. Achieve.

Led by a talented team of Rose Parade veterans that includes President Tim Estes, Floral Director Jim Hynd AIFD, a group of world-renowned designers, and the industry’s only full-time support staff, no other Rose Parade float builder has been more dominant than Fiesta Parade Floats during the past three decades.

With the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta Parade Floats has cemented its status as the leader in float technology as it looks to bolster its impressive float-building track record in 2022 with another incredible lineup of Rose Parade floats.

For up-to-date information and news on the 2022 Rose Parade floats, visit the Fiesta Parade Floats’ website and follow Fiesta Parade Floats on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Fiesta Parade Floats: Based in Irwindale, CA, the 2022 Rose Parade will be Fiesta’s 33rd year as a world premier float builder. Fiesta Parade Floats is considered a leader in both floral technology and floral application within both the float and floral industries. Maintaining the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta also builds custom props for television commercials, feature films, exhibits and theme parks. For more information, visit, fiestaparadefloats.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 28, 2021.