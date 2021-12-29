Rose Parade Float Preview #15: Fiesta Parade Floats – UPS Store, The State of Louisiana



Fiesta Parade Floats, the award-winning Rose Parade float builder, kicks off Float Decorating Week with the unveiling of an inspirational and entertaining line-up of 2022 Rose Parade float entries.

Today, Gayle Anderson took a look at the float construction for the 2022 UPS Store Rose Parade float entitled, “Rise, Shine & Read!”

Themed “Rise, Shine & Read!”, The UPS Store® float features a colorful, spectacled rooster sporting a plaid waistcoat and bow tie, standing atop a stack of books, and reading to his family of chicks. The whimsical animated design built by Fiesta Parade Floats celebrates the transformative effect literacy has on a child’s ability to succeed and highlights the ongoing commitment to education through its Toys for Tots Literacy Program. The 55-feet long, 18-feet wide and 35-feet tall float will glide through Pasadena, inspiring children to rise up and let themselves shine bright through the power of literacy.

New to the Tournament of Roses Parade for 2022 is the very first Louisiana Office of Tourism “Feed Your Soul” Rose Parade Float.

The 55-foot long, 18-foot wide and 24-foot tall float is an invitation that depicts the spirit of the Bayou State showcasing moss-draped cypress trees, a Cajun fisherman in a pirogue, sculptured magnolias, pelicans, crawfish, crabs and powdered sugar covered beignets. An iconic wrought-iron balcony and French Quarter-style lampposts will also be highlighted on the Louisiana Tourism float. American Idol winner and Louisiana music ambassador Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band will perform mid-parade on a stage in front of the Louisiana tourism logo “Feed Your Soul.”

More than 35,000 roses along with thousands or orchids, daisies, carnations and over 18,000 purple irises will represent the swamp on the float.

Caddo Parish Magnet High School student Ashini Modi is one of seven Louisianans who will ride on the Louisiana Tourism. Modi, who just turned 17, will be representing the many volunteers in the state who help make life better for fellow Louisianans. Modi was chosen for this distinction for her efforts in serving the underprivileged youth with educational opportunities at her local homeless shelter. Modi started the ‘Reading Rainforest’ which is home to 1,500 books at the Providence House in Shreveport. Modi says she seeks to find solutions and bridge the arts with all individuals. The ‘Reading Rainforest’ provides children with an escape and a source of passion in reading.

Others aboard the float during the nationally televised parade will include a Teacher of the Year, a doctor, a sheriff’s deputy and an aspiring astronaut.

Led by a talented team of Rose Parade veterans that includes President Tim Estes, Floral Director Jim Hynd AIFD, a group of world-renowned designers, and the industry’s only full-time support staff, no other Rose Parade float builder has been more dominant than Fiesta Parade Floats during the past three decades.

With the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta Parade Floats has cemented its status as the leader in float technology as it looks to bolster its impressive float-building track record in 2022 with another incredible lineup of Rose Parade floats.

For up-to-date information and news on the 2022 Rose Parade floats, visit the Fiesta Parade Floats’ website and follow Fiesta Parade Floats on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 29, 2021.