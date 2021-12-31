Rose Parade Float Preview #16: Fiesta Parade Floats – AIDS Healthcare, Vaccinate Our World

Fiesta Parade Floats, the award-winning Rose Parade float builder, kicks off Float Decorating Week with the unveiling of an inspirational and entertaining line-up of 2022 Rose Parade float entries.

Today, Gayle previewed the float construction for the 2022 AIDS Healthcare Foundation Rose Parade Float entitled, “Vaccine Our World.”

For the 2022 parade, AHF chose to highlight its year-and-a-half-old “Vaccinate Our World” or “VOW” advocacy campaign. AHF’s “VOW” campaign aims to encourage global leaders and pharmaceutical executives—particularly in Western and developed nations—and the pharmaceutical companies in those nations to share COVID-19 vaccines and related vaccine technology TODAY with resource-poor countries and people in those countries in desperate need—and want—of those lifesaving vaccine doses. Currently, only about 8.3% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine while 72% of doses have gone to or been administered in wealthy countries.

AHF’s “Vaccinate Our World” float design (envisioned and executed by Fiesta Parade Floats) features a futuristic, space-aged design concept transporting paradegoers and viewers at home to a streamlined and more lighthearted future. The float showcases beautiful floral displays to raise awareness and encourage the global sharing of COVID-19 vaccines and technology with resource-poor countries around the world desperate for access to these lifesaving treatments.

Riding on AHF’s ‘Vaccinate Our World’ float will be two physicians, each an AHF Board member: William Arroyo, M.D., Chair of AHF’s Board of Directors, and Condessa Curley, M.D., Board Secretary Together, they will pilot a colorful, gently moving space capsule bringing vaccines and awareness to all in want or need with the help of an animatronic robot/nurse in a futuristic floral outer space setting.

Led by a talented team of Rose Parade veterans that includes President Tim Estes, Floral Director Jim Hynd AIFD, a group of world-renowned designers, and the industry’s only full-time support staff, no other Rose Parade float builder has been more dominant than Fiesta Parade Floats during the past three decades.

With the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta Parade Floats has cemented its status as the leader in float technology as it looks to bolster its impressive float-building track record in 2022 with another incredible lineup of Rose Parade floats.

About Fiesta Parade Floats: Based in Irwindale, CA, the 2022 Rose Parade will be Fiesta’s 33rd year as a world premier float builder. Fiesta Parade Floats is considered a leader in both floral technology and floral application within both the float and floral industries. Maintaining the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta also builds custom props for television commercials, feature films, exhibits and theme parks. For more information, visit, fiestaparadefloats.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 31, 2021.