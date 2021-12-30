Rose Parade Float Preview #16: Fiesta Parade Floats – Donate Life

Fiesta Parade Floats, the award-winning Rose Parade float builder, kicks off Float Decorating Week with the unveiling of an inspirational and entertaining line-up of 2022 Rose Parade float entries.

Today, Gayle Anderson took a look at the float construction for the 2022 Donate Life, entitled “Courage to Hope.” The centerpiece of the 2022 Donate Life float, “Courage to Hope,” is the winged Lion of Venice — well known to Venice Film Festival attendees. The statue sits in the Piazza San Marco, set amidst the Venetian Gothic architecture of the Doge’s Palace and Venice’s quintessential gondolas and canals. The Lion is meant to symbolize courage and hope shared by donor families who have created a legacy through their decision to donate.

Led by a talented team of Rose Parade veterans that includes President Tim Estes, Floral Director Jim Hynd AIFD, a group of world-renowned designers, and the industry’s only full-time support staff, no other Rose Parade float builder has been more dominant than Fiesta Parade Floats during the past three decades.

With the highest award win rate in the Rose Parade industry, Fiesta Parade Floats has cemented its status as the leader in float technology as it looks to bolster its impressive float-building track record in 2022 with another incredible lineup of Rose Parade floats.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 30, 2021.