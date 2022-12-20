Gayle Anderson continued her series of reports on the countdown to the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade, happening Monday, Jan. 2.

Gayle looked at the Rose Parade float construction underway at commercial float builder Artistic Entertainment Services.

Today, she learned about the many Rose Parade floats the company is working on, including the floats for the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, Honda, and Snapchat.

