Gayle Anderson continued her series of reports on the countdown to the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade, which takes place Monday, Jan. 2.

Gayle looked at the Rose Parade float construction underway for the Cal Poly Rose Parade float named, “The Road to Reclamation.”

The Cal Poly students represent one of the few organizations designated by the Tournament of Roses Association as a “self-building” noncommercial group. The other five are Downey, Burbank, La Canada Flintridge, South Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.

To learn more about the Cal Poly Rose Float, visit calpolynews.calpoly.edu.

To learn more about the 2023 Rose Parade, visit tournamentofroses.com .

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 21, 2022.