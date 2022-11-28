Gayle Anderson reports now that Thanksgiving is over, organizations associated with the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade are accelerating their preparations for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Both commercial and self-building organizations are busy. Today, Gayle learned about the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association’s 2023 Rose Parade Float. The theme of the upcoming parade is Turning the Corner. The name of the Burbank Float is “Adventure Awaits.” The community of Burbank has been producing floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade since 1914.

The Burbank Tournament of Roses Association is one of six organizations described as a self-builder; meaning the nonprofit, all-volunteer organization does all of its own design, construction, decoration, and fundraising.

The Burbank Rose Parade Float Builders have a two-day dine-out fundraiser at Vincenzo’s Pizza of North Hollywood, 11310 Vanowen Street, North Hollywood, CA 91605, 818-358-2690. This fundraising event happens Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Wednesday, Dec. 7, from Noon to 8p.m. both days. More details about this event and the need for volunteers visit burbankrosefloat.com.

The other self-builder organizations are South Pasadena, Downey, Cal Poly-Pomona, Sierra Madre, and La Canada-Flintridge.

To learn more about the 2023 Rose Parade, visit tournamentofroses.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 28, 2022.