Gayle Anderson checks in at Fiesta Parade Floats, the Rose Parade’s most awarded float builder, to see the work underway for its 2024 Rose Parade Floats.

The company is currently working on the following Rose Parade Float projects:

City of Torrance

Louisiana Office of Tourism

Volunteers are invited to register at floatdecorators.com. Volunteer coordinators are Julie Miller and Gloria Halfacre, 626-788-1828, facebook.com/groups/FloatDecorators/.

