Rose Parade Preview #5: South Pasadena

We check out the work in progress for the Rose Parade Float being produced by the South Pasadena Rose Parade Float Association, one of six self-build Rose Parade Float organization and the oldest organization of the six self float builders.

In addition to the usual float building challenges, there are the challenges of the current pandemic, the supply chain and inflated price issues for Rose Parade Float construction. The non-profit organization is totally dependent on donations and volunteers, which is why today, GIVING TUESDAY, is important to them. If you want to help, visit their website: South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee, and email: contact@sptor.org

