Gayle Anderson continued her series of reports on the countdown to the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade, which takes place Monday, Jan. 2.

Today, Gayle looked at the Rose Parade Float construction underway for the Western Asset Company entitled “Welcome to the Jungle.” With its headquarters on Colorado Boulevard, Western Asset is marking its 15th parade with a 55-foot-long entry that serves as a reminder of how our lives are all connected in a beautiful and complex ecosystem of continual growth and change. Animation includes a lead cat on the prowl, and the heads of two birds and the big cat move.

New to the Rose Parade, the State of Illinois with a Rose Parade Float entitled “Enjoy Illinois.” “Enjoy Illinois,” the state’s office of tourism, offers up sights of Chicago and the state as being “The Middle of Everything” with a float featuring the Scripps Tower and the John Hancock Center, a bronze lion from the Museum of Natural History, a Ferris wheel from Navy Pier, the Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as The Bean, in Millennium Park, and a bust of Abraham Lincoln, representing the former president’s museum and Lincoln Park.

To learn more about all 16 Phoenix Decorating Rose Parade floats that will appear at the Rose Parade, visit phoenixdeco.com .

To learn more about the 2023 Rose Parade, visit tournamentofroses.com .

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 22, 2022.