Rose Parade two hour special preview – part one

Gayle Anderson previews the event that replaces the Covid-19 canceled Tournament of Roses Parade. January 1st, 2021, there will be THE ROSE PARADE’S NEW YEAR CELEBRATION PRESENTED BY HONDA.

The reimagined New Year’s Day celebration will feature musical entertainment, celebrity guest appearances, marching band performances, special Rose Bowl Game football highlights, equestrians, and spectacular floats from past years as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a float.

For more information, visit the website: tournamentofroses.com

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on December 24, 2020.