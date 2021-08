Actress Roselyn Sanchez joined us to talk about “Fantasy Island,” telling KTLA she was happy to film the drama in Puerto Rico where she was born and raised.

Sanchez is also doing a podcast with her husband, actor Eric Winter, that focuses on their relationship and how they make it work in Hollywood.

“Fantasy Island” airs Tuesdays on FOX.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning news on Aug. 31, 2021.