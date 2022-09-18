L.A. Times columnist and royal watcher Patt Morrison shares mementos from her experiences covering Queen Elizabeth II and family as the U.K. prepares to say goodbye to the late monarch. In a two-part interview, Morrison offers insights on the ceremonial details adorning the casket, nuances of protocol, and what to expect from the queen’s loyal staff and closest family.

Morrison will join the KTLA team for live coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II starting at 3 a.m. on Monday.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 18, 2022.