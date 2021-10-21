Ruby’s Rainbow provides scholarships for students with Down syndrome

October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Liz Plachta, co-founder and executive director of Ruby’s Rainbow, joined us live to tell us about this non-profit that supports adult students with Down syndrome in achieving their dreams of higher education, while spreading awareness of their capabilities and general awesomeness.

Visit Ruby’s Rainbow’s website for more information on the non-profit.

For more information on Melinda Lindner and her rendition of “Over the Rainbow” with music producer Michael Lloyd, visit Melinda’s website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 21, 2021.