Safe and delicious recipes to enjoy apples for Halloween with Chef Jamie Gwen

CARAMELIZED ONION, APPLE & WHITE CHEDDAR TURNOVERS

Turnovers, savory or sweet, are simple to make and oh, so impressive! The secret is to use store bought puff pastry. They’re a great way to make use of loads of fruit that needs to be used up.

For the Caramelized Onion

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 sweet yellow onions, sliced

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the Pastry

Two 12×12 sheets of frozen puff pastry, thawed

2 apples – peeled, cored and thinly sliced

1/2 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, minced

2 tablespoons milk

Preheat your oven to 425ºF.

Heat the olive oil and butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and cook, stirring often, until golden and caramelized, about 30 minutes.

On a lightly floured surface, gently roll out your pastry sheets to remove the folds. Cut each sheet into 6 even squares.

Place a teaspoon of caramelized onion in the center of each pastry square. Top with about 5 apple slices in the center of each pastry square. Finish with a tablespoon of shredded cheese and a sprinkling of thyme leaves.

Fold each square diagonally to form a triangle and press the edges of each pastry with a fork to seal them.

Brush the sealed pastries with the milk and sprinkle a teaspoon of shredded cheese on top of each triangle.

Bake on an ungreased cookie sheet for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown and puffed.

Makes 12 Turnovers

ONE-PAN DIJON PORK CHOPS with APPLES & SWEET POTATOES

Fall brings rustic flavors, a bounty of apples and comfort food galore. Brine the pork chops, if you can, even if you have only 30 minutes…It will make a difference.

2 cups water

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon peppercorns

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

4 bone-in thick-cut pork chops

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 shallots, peeled and cut in quarters lengthwise

2 apples, cored and sliced 1/4-inch thick

2 sweet potatoes, scrubbed & cut into 1-inch cubes

1/3 cup apple cider

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

3 sprigs fresh thyme

Salt and freshly ground pepper

To make the brine, combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk to dissolve the sugar and salt. Add the pork chops and allow them to brine for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Remove the pork chops from the brine and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat until almost smoking. Add the chops and sear both sides, turning once, until well browned, about 6 minutes total. Remove the pork chops to a plate and set aside.

Add the remaining olive oil to the pan over medium heat. Add the shallots, apples and sweet potatoes to the pan and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring often. Add the apple cider, maple syrup and thyme to the pan and bring to a simmer. Return the pork chops to the pan and place the pan in the oven.

Roast until the pork chops are cooked through and register 140°F in the thickest part of the meat with an instant-read thermometer. (Cooking time will be about 10 minutes, depending on the thickness of the chops, and how cold they were at the start of cooking.)

Serve the pork chops with the apples and sweet potatoes and a spoonful of the sauce.

Serves 4

APPLE CIDER DOUGHNUT BUNDT CAKE

The best of Fall in a super-simple cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 cup apple cider

1/3 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

3 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 generous pinch of salt

1 cup coarsely shredded peeled tart apples

For the Topping

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Generously spray a standard-size Bundt cake pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Combine the cake mix, apple cider, vegetable oil, eggs and pumpkin pie spice in the bowl of an electric mixer. Blend on low speed for 1 minute, scrape down the sides and beat on medium speed fro 2 minutes more. Stir the apples in by hand. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Remove the cake from the oven and let stand for 15 minutes, then invert the cake onto a cooling rack over waxed paper.

Once the cake is cool, combine the sugar and cinnamon in a small mixing bowl. Brush the top and sides of the cake with melted butter and sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture over the top and sides of the cakes, pressing gently to adhere.

Slice and serve.

Makes 1 Bundt Cake

APPLE CIDER CARAMEL SAUCE

So delicious…this sauce is decadent over vanilla ice cream, on top of pancakes or waffles and as a dipper for apples!

2 cups apple cider

1 cup packed dark brown sugar

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

A liberal pinch of salt

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

In a large, heavy bottomed saucepan, bring the apple cider to a boil. Boil over medium high heat until the cider is reduced to about 1/2 cup. (This will take about 15 minutes depending upon the size of your pan and how high your heat is.)

Add the brown sugar, butter, salt, heavy cream, vanilla and cinnamon and bring the mixture back to a boil. Reduce the heat, so that the caramel doesn’t boil over and cook for about 10 minutes more, stirring often until the sauce is a rich caramel color.

Remove the sauce from the heat and allow to cool completely. The sauce will thicken as it cools.

Store the Apple Cider Caramel Sauce in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Makes about 1 1/2 Cups

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 30, 2020.