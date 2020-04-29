Safe at Home: Aquarium of the Pacific Online Academy

Gayle Anderson continues her series of “SAFE AT HOME” reports featuring family friendly activities useful during the Covid-19 crisis. Today, we learn about the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Online Academy bringing their educational programming as well as fun and entertaining activities to the public during the aquarium’s current closure.

On their webpage you will find both on-demand videos and activities for all ages and a schedule of interactive live programs with our educators, from virtual classroom sessions to Pacific Pals puppets. The page is updated regularly with new content and live dates. ​

Aquarium of the Pacific

Aquarium Online Academy

Also, the Aquarium of the Pacific is hosting the URBAN OCEAN FESTIVAL. Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at 9am tune in on their website to take a virtual journey aboard a tour boat and visit one of the most distinctive sections of the local coastline.

Viewers will be able to virtually experience the wonders of Southern California’s urban ocean around the shores of Long Beach and San Pedro.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 29, 2020.