Safe at Home: Boredom Busters from the Toy Guy Chris Byrne

“The Toy Guy,” Chris Byrne has toy and play suggestions for families he calls Boredom Busters to address the boredom of the COVID-19 quarantine. The items address toys and play in four categories: CREATIVE PLAY, NARRATIVE-BASED PLAY, PHYSICAL PLAY, and SOCIAL PLAY.
Some of the items on his list include:
CREATIVE PLAY
Dino Mazing Dino Egg Decorating Kit
From: Hey Buddy, Hey Pal
Ages 3 and up.
$27.99
Available at Egg Mazing
Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty
From Crazy Aaron Enterprises
Ages 8 and up.
$3.99 & $9.99
Available at Putty World
Stikbot
From: Zing
$4.99 and up
Available at Stikbot
SOCIAL PLAY
Pictionary Air
From: Mattel
Ages 8 and up.
$19.99
Available at Target
What Do You Meme Family
From: What Do You Meme
Ages 8 and up.
$19.99
Available at Amazon
NARRATIVE-BASED PLAY
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine
From: Playmobil
Ages 4 and up.
$44.99
Available at Walmart
Kindi Kids Summer Peaches
From: Moose Toys
Ages 3 and up.
$22.99
Available at Amazon
Escape This Book: Titanic
From: Random House
Ages 8 and Up
$10.99
Available through Random House
PHYSICAL PLAY
Birdie Golf
From: Hog Wild
Ages 4 and Up
$39.99
Available at Dicks Sporting Goods
Pop and Pass
From: Hog Wild
Ages 6 and Up
$29.99
Available at Amazon
