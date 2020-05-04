Safe at Home: Boredom Busters from the Toy Guy Chris Byrne

“The Toy Guy,” Chris Byrne has toy and play suggestions for families he calls Boredom Busters to address the boredom of the COVID-19 quarantine. The items address toys and play in four categories: CREATIVE PLAY, NARRATIVE-BASED PLAY, PHYSICAL PLAY, and SOCIAL PLAY.

Some of the items on his list include:

CREATIVE PLAY

Dino Mazing Dino Egg Decorating Kit

From: Hey Buddy, Hey Pal

Ages 3 and up.

$27.99

Available at Egg Mazing

Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty

From Crazy Aaron Enterprises

Ages 8 and up.

$3.99 & $9.99

Available at Putty World

Stikbot

From: Zing

$4.99 and up

Available at Stikbot

SOCIAL PLAY

Pictionary Air

From: Mattel

Ages 8 and up.

$19.99

Available at Target

What Do You Meme Family

From: What Do You Meme

Ages 8 and up.

$19.99

Available at Amazon

NARRATIVE-BASED PLAY

Scooby Doo Mystery Machine

From: Playmobil

Ages 4 and up.

$44.99

Available at Walmart

Kindi Kids Summer Peaches

From: Moose Toys

Ages 3 and up.

$22.99

Available at Amazon

Escape This Book: Titanic

From: Random House

Ages 8 and Up

$10.99

Available through Random House

PHYSICAL PLAY

Birdie Golf

From: Hog Wild

Ages 4 and Up

$39.99

Available at Dicks Sporting Goods

Pop and Pass

From: Hog Wild

Ages 6 and Up

$29.99

Available at Amazon

“The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne

Stay at Home. Play at Home.

Play & Learning Resources



