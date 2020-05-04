Safe at Home: Boredom Busters from the Toy Guy Chris Byrne

1  of  2
“The Toy Guy,” Chris Byrne has toy and play suggestions for families he calls Boredom Busters to address the boredom of the COVID-19 quarantine. The items address toys and play in four categories: CREATIVE PLAY, NARRATIVE-BASED PLAY, PHYSICAL PLAY, and SOCIAL PLAY.

Some of the items on his list include:

CREATIVE PLAY
Dino Mazing Dino Egg Decorating Kit
From: Hey Buddy, Hey Pal
Ages 3 and up.
$27.99
Available at Egg Mazing

Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty
From Crazy Aaron Enterprises
Ages 8 and up.
$3.99 & $9.99
Available at Putty World

Stikbot
From: Zing 
$4.99 and up
Available at Stikbot

SOCIAL PLAY
Pictionary Air
From: Mattel
Ages 8 and up.
$19.99
Available at Target

What Do You Meme Family
From: What Do You Meme
Ages 8 and up.
$19.99
Available at Amazon

NARRATIVE-BASED PLAY
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine
From: Playmobil
Ages 4 and up.
$44.99
Available at Walmart

Kindi Kids Summer Peaches
From: Moose Toys
Ages 3 and up.
$22.99
Available at Amazon

Escape This Book: Titanic
From: Random House
Ages 8 and Up
$10.99
Available through Random House

PHYSICAL PLAY
Birdie Golf 
From: Hog Wild
Ages 4 and Up
$39.99
Available at Dicks Sporting Goods

Pop and Pass
From: Hog Wild
Ages 6 and Up
$29.99
Available at Amazon

“The Toy Guy” Chris Byrne
Stay at Home. Play at Home.
Play & Learning Resources

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

