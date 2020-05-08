Safe at Home: Rosebud Parade

Live Now
We’re invited to join the Tournament of Roses® as they host their first-ever virtual parade, featuring floats homemade by you. While the Tournament of Roses Association staff and volunteer members are diligently working on the 2021 Rose Parade® presented by Honda, they  thought they would have a little celebration along the way.

Here’s how to participate:

  • Imagine – What your float could be about or look like?
  • Gather – materials from around your house – recycled newspaper, construction paper, leaves from your yard – whatever can help bring your vision to life. (Even some of your dolls or action figures)
  • Build your float – anyone in your home can help!
  • Record a video of your float – show them what you’ve got, either in motion or standing still. They want to see it all and the special parts up close. Also, tell them a little about your float – the theme, what inspired it, what you used to make it and anything else you want to highlight!
  • Email your video – send your video to rosebudparade@tournamentofroses.com by Monday, May 11th.
  • Tune in! They will compile the video and premiere them via Facebook Live on May 28, 2020.

For complete guidelines, please visit their website.

