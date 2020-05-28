Safer at Home Archies with the Los Angeles Public Library

Gayle Anderson reports about the “SAFER AT HOME ARCHIVE” being produced by the Los Angeles Public Library. LAPL invites the public to contribute materials that document life during COVID-19. Submissions will be curated and made available in a digital collection accessible through its online special collections portal “Tessa.”

Submissions must be in digital form and may include: photographs; letters, emails, and other correspondence; journal and diary entries; blog posts or social media; notices and signs; creative art such as drawings, paintings and poetry. If you have questions about submissions, contact the Los Angeles Public Library by email: rarebook@lapl.org

Safer at Home Archive

Los Angeles Public Library

