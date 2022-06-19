Available through the month of June, Salt & Straw has introduced their “five-course” Summer Picnic Series featuring a lineup of eclectic flavors.

Pink Rosé & Watermelon Sorbet (vegan), Baked Brie & Fig Cheesecake, Devilled Egg Custard with Smoked Black Tea, Cinnamon & Honey Fried Chicken, and Chocolate Nocino Cherry Pie are all part of the new menu.

The KTLA Weekend Morning News team got a taste of Salt & Straw’s newest offerings.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on June 19, 2022.