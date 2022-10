Kacey’s Cause: 4 Paws features two adoptable dogs available through Samson’s Sanctuary. Rescue co-founders Rickie Tice and Flo Rudoff introduce American bulldog Cade and Jindo-Shiba Inu mix Yellow. Adoption details can be found at samsonssanctuary.org.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Oct. 9, 2022.