Rickie Tice, founder of pet rescue Samson’s Sanctuary, discusses adoptable puppies Mac, E.L.F., and Maybelline, who were found in Angeles National Forest by KTLA team member Kevin Dilliard.

Potential pet parents can meet the dogs at Tailwaggers Pets at 147 Larchmont Blvd. on Saturday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This segment aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on July 9, 2022.