Take a look inside Samsung’s new pop-up in San Francisco, featuring a giant wall of Galaxy smartphones, the latest S23 phones, a gaming center, a capsule to “float” in space, a planet with an astronaut, a Seoul-inspired alleyway for testing low light photography, and an immersive gallery room. Don’t miss this limited time experience!

Galaxy Experience Space is located at 111 Powell Street in San Francisco. Open to the public through February 25, 2022.