SEOUL, South Korea – It was a homecoming of sorts for Samsung’s latest Unpacked event.

For the first time, it was held in Seoul, South Korea, where the company is headquartered.

Samsung brought me and others here to be a part of the event, which focused on foldables.

Foldable phones represent just over 1 percent of all smartphone sales, but the numbers do continue to increase year over year. Samsung says they have sold about 10 million units so far in the unique form factor.

This year, there are two improved devices. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

At $1,000, the Flip is the more accessible product. It folds in half.

The Fold is still $1800, it folds closed like a book.

For the first time ever, both devices fold completely shut with no gap between the screens. This is a huge achievement for ergonomics, usability and pocketable.

The Flip 5 now has a larger outside screen, which Samsung now calls Flex Window. It’s about 3 times larger than in previous years, although some of the outer screen is “notched” due to the camera hardware which shares some of the outer screen space.

Samsung says you can now do more on the outer screen, including better customizations of the lock screen and widgets you can scroll through for bits of info without opening the phone.

You can even run some apps on the outer screen, including Google Maps, YouTube, Netflix and more.

The Flip also has a new optional Flip Suit Case, with interchangeable cards. Pop one into the back of the case and it uses a little NFC magic to give you matching, animated wallpaper.

The Z Flip 5 comes in graphite, cream, lavender and mint. Price remains the same as last year but now you get double the storage, 256 gigabytes standard. Pre-orders will get double that for a whopping 512 gigabytes of storage for photos, videos and more.

As for Fold 5, this is the fuller featured phone, aimed at power users. Think of it as the Note of the foldable world.

Here, Samsung completely re-engineered the hinge to use fewer parts and to stay open at about any angle.

There’s no gap between the screens, plus the phone is a tad bit lighter. This makes it easier to manipulate in your hand and more pocketable.

Samsung didn’t change the size of the outside or inside screens. The outside screen is somewhat controversial, some users like the narrow display, others prefer a more “passport” shape like you find on Google Fold.

Pricing is also unchanged on Fold. It starts at $1800 with 256 gigabytes of storage. It comes in blue, black, and cream.

Four years in, these are Samsung’s most compelling foldable designs yet. The question remains: are they enough of an upgrade to make consumers want to join the flip side? Much of the mobile industry (minus Apple) is on the trend, but only sales will tell.