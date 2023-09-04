Gayle Anderson previewed the San Manuel Pow Wow Exhibition taking place at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland, CA.

From Montana to the Dakotas and Alaska to Canada, North America’s best pow-wow dancers, drummers, and artisans have gathered since 1996 to celebrate their culture and spiritual roots at the annual San Manuel Pow Wow. This year, San Manuel will add a Yaamava’ Theater exhibition in addition to the weekend of Pow Wow for a more immersive experience.

Last year’s event brought so many new faces into the Pow Wow circle that, for the first time ever, and this year the Yaamava’ Theater will serve as the setting for a San Manuel Pow Wow Exhibition that will include dancing, drumming, bird singing traditional to Southern California and storytelling.

The Pow Wow Exhibition, held the week before Pow Wow, offers anyone 21+ years or older to share in the deeper meanings and origins of competitive pow wow dancing and drumming, while introducing attendees to the Southern California bird song tradition which welcomes thousands of attendees to the event year after year.

Pow Wow weekend will see the return of competitive dancing, the event will feature contests for tiny tots, juniors and teens, and audience participation dancing open to all attendees. The celebration includes over 100 Native American artisans making their arts and craft creations available for purchase and features event favorite foods like fry bread and Indian tacos.

Grand entries over the weekend bring all competitors into the arena in a display of athleticism and pageantry.

For more information about the San Manuel Pow Wow or other Pow Wows in Southern California, head to SoCalPowWow.com.

INFO: SoCalPowWow.com | (909) 425-3450 | POWWOWSANMANUEL@GMAIL.COM

DATE/TIME: Pow Wow Exhibition Wednesday, September 6 | Two hour-long performances at Noon and 3 p.m.

Pow Wow Weekend will be held on Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. to midnight with the grand entry at 8 p.m., Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. to midnight with grand entry at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., and on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with grand entry at 1 p.m.

LOCATIONS: Yaamava’ Casino & Resort – Yaamava’ Theater 777 San Manuel Blvd. Highland CA 92346. The Exhibition is a seated, theater performance similar to concerts or stage plays. Interview opportunities will be available following each performance EVENT ADVISORY San Manuel Pow Wow Two Events/Two Dates: Preview Exhibition – Sep.t 6 Weekend – Sept. 15, 16 & 17 Friday, September 16; Saturday, September 17 & Sunday, September 18 Cal State, San Bernardino 5500 University Parkway San Bernardino, CA 92407 *All weekend activities will take place on the university’s soccer fields near the Coussoulis Arena.

PARKING: Pow Wow Exhibition: Parking structures located at 777 San Manuel Blvd. Highland CA 92346 When searching within your navigation app, type in “Yaamava’ Resort & Casino” OR “San Manuel Casino.” Pow Wow Weekend: Public parking is free in lots G and H on Kendall Drive. Convenient media parking is available adjacent to the Pow Wow arena.

WHAT YOU’LL SEE:

The Pow Wow Exhibition will take place at the Yaamava’ Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Noon and 3 p.m.

*Sights – Pow Wow Dancers in the major competitive styles will demonstrate movements and styles and the stories behind each

*Sounds – San Manuel Bird Singers will open the program before turning over the stage to the Bearsprings drum group

*Experience – The story of how San Manuel Pow Wow grew from a gathering of family to the largest Pow Wow in Southern California * Interviews – Organizers and exhibition participants will be available following the noon performance.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 4 2023.