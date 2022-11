Intuitive Health Coach Sara Garofalo uses Ayurveda and intuitive eating to help her clients transform their patterns around food into a healthier, sustainable relationship. Her forthcoming cookbook, “Mangia,” intertwines the wisdom of Ayurveda with simple practices and comforting flavors of classic Italian cuisine. “Mangia” is out Jan. 2023.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Nov. 5, 2022.