Saugus High School teacher and coach, Jim Klipfel named one of California’s Teachers of the Year for 2021

Saugus High School history teacher and swim coach Mr. Jim Klipfel and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond joined us live for National Teacher Appreciation Day. Mr. Klipfel was selected as one of five 2021 California Teachers of the Year and was named California’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. 

For more info on Saugus High School, you can go to sauguscenturions.com. For more information on California Teachers of the Year, you can go to  cde.ca.gov/ta/sr/ct/.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 4, 2021.

