Gayle Anderson visits the closing week of the 57th Annual Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, which features more than 200 new and returning Laguna Beach artists, who exhibit and sell their original art and handcrafted items in an enchanting outdoor eucalyptus-lined setting in Laguna Canyon. All artists that exhibit during the summer festival are Laguna Beach residents, making the Sawdust a one-of-a-kind experience.

The annual event also features art demonstrations as well as art classes, entertainment, music, and food vendors.

The Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting the art created in Laguna Beach. Since its inception, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival has celebrated and supported the work of local artists.

Closing Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

949-494-3030

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle, Threads and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on August 29, 2023.