Sawdust Art Festival 2021 returns

The summer Sawdust Art Festival was limited to weekends last year due to the pandemic. This summer it’s back. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays now through September 5, 2021.

Admission for adults is $10.00, $7.00 for seniors and $5.00 for children ages 6-12. Children under five years old are free.

Sawdust Art Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 15, 2021.

