Chemotherapy-induced hair loss is a common side effect of the treatment, causing as many as 10% of cancer patients to refuse chemotherapy treatments. Paxman Scalp Cooling has a system to help cancer patients retain their hair, which can mean greater privacy and sense of normalcy during the health challenge. Tricia Strong, Paxman business development manager, and former patient Marie-France Arcilla, who helped bring the treatment to Kaiser Permanente West L.A., discuss the technology.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 25, 2023.