Scavenger hunt-like Your City Safari adventure offers families a fun new activity

The owner and creative director at Partyworks Interactive Eric Elkaim joined us live to tell us about the first event of its kind, Your City Safari. Your City Safari will offer people in Southern California a chance to take their families out of the house to participate in a safe, free, fun, interactive activity. The scavenger hunt-like activity will feature more than 12 wild animal stations that have larger-than-life inflated animals (15ft+ tall each), trivia, prizes, and sponsor specials. The first event is kicking off today through Sunday in Glendora. For more info, to download the map and start on your adventure, click here. For more info on Partyworks Interactive, you can visit their to website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 15, 2020.