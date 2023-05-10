In this School Spirit Spotlight, Jacqueline Sarkissian celebrates National teacher appreciation week by featuring some of the 2023 California Teacher of the Year recipients.

She was live at Coliseum Street Elementary School celebrating 2023 California Teacher of the Year, Bridgette Donald-Blue..

She was live at Dominguez High School celebrating 2023 California Teacher of the Year, Catherine Borek.

If you think your school stands out from the rest, send us an email with the name of your school and the reason why to ktlamorningnews@ktla.com.