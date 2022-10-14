Megan Telles was live at Redondo Union High School to kick off our School Spirit Spotlight series.

Every Friday, Megan will be at a local high school to highlight the campus’ clubs, teams and students.

Today, Megan spotlighted Redondo Union’s 118 year-old history and their women’s undefeated flag football team.

If you think your school stands out from the rest, send us an email with the name of your school and reason why to ktlamorningnews@ktla.com.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 14, 2022.