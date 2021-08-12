Scott Michael Foster talks about his new horror film ‘The Boy Behind the Door’

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Scott Michael Foster weighs in on the possibility of a reboot.
His new horror film “The Boy Behind the Door” is available now on Shudder.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 12, 2021.
by: Romeo Escobar, Sam RubinPosted: / Updated:
