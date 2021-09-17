Scott ‘Movie Mantz joined us to talk movie festivals Telluride and Toronto Film Festival

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Scott “Movie” Mantz joined us to talk about some of the most talked about films at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festival, “Spencer,” “King Richard” and “C’mon C’mon.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 17, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News