Gayle Anderson reports from the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley to tell us about the new “Secrets of WWII” exhibit, where there are more than 100 rare artifacts and unique stories that were classified that are now available to the public.

You can now explore some of the rare artifacts that tell the story of WWII. Some of the top secret artifacts include the Norden bombsight and the Navajo Code Talkers. Other rare artifacts include a signed copy of General Eisenhower’s speech before D-Day and an M-1 Garand rifle that was actually used at the Battle of the Bulge.

Visit their website to learn more about this new exhibit and to purchase tickets.

Secrets of WWII

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Museum 40 Presidential Dr. Simi Valley, CA 93065

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 31, 2022.