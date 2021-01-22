Sen. Alex Padilla on what he hopes to accomplish, Trump’s impeachment and immigration reform

Skip to content
KTLA
Los Angeles
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live 📺
Video
News
Election guide
Local news
California
Nation/world
Podcasts
Politics
Inside California Politics
5 Live
Food
Entertainment
Technology
Sports
Video Game News
Visionaries
Get breaking news alerts
News tips
Newsletters
Top Stories
California DOJ launches civil rights investigation into L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
Man pleads guilty to deaths of 36 people in Ghost Ship warehouse fire, avoiding 2nd trial
Friday forecast: Series of storms headed to SoCal
Video
New coronavirus variant 1st found in U.K. may be deadlier, Britain’s chief scientist says
Coronavirus
Latest figures by county
What you can do if you lose work due to COVID-19
Submit a coronavirus-related question, suggest a segment
How you can help
Get breaking news alerts
Top Stories
New coronavirus variant 1st found in U.K. may be deadlier, Britain’s chief scientist says
Top Stories
Despite promises of transparency, California keeps key virus data from public
Top Stories
Probability of dying of COVID-19 in hospital doubled as L.A. County’s death toll spiked
Video
Biden to take executive action Friday to bring financial relief to millions affected by pandemic
Video
Local schools are preparing to become vaccine centers despite California’s shortage
Video
While millions of Americans wait for COVID-19 vaccine, lucky few get leftover doses
Morning News
News
Podcasts
Entertainment
Contests
Food
California Cooking
LA Unscripted
Technology
Traffic
Contests
Gayle Anderson
Dr. Jandial
Top Stories
Step Up CEO Delores Morton on the importance of mentoring our youth
Video
Top Stories
WeddingWire with details on what weddings will look like in 2021
Video
Celebrity favorite DJ Cassidy on performing for President Biden’s inauguration celebrations
Video
‘Batwoman’ star Camrus Johnson on his award-winning animated short ‘Grab My Hand: A Letter to my Dad’
Video
Sen. Alex Padilla on what he hopes to accomplish, Trump’s impeachment and immigration reform
Video
Weather
Jobs
Find a job
Post a job
Contests
News tips
About
News team
LA Unscripted
Community
News tips
Contact us
Contests
Newsletters
TV schedule
Advertise with KTLA
Community calendar
Job openings
Terms of use
Share media with KTLA
Public file and EEO help
Get a copy of a news story
Do not sell my personal information
Search
Search
Search
Sen. Alex Padilla on what he hopes to accomplish, Trump’s impeachment and immigration reform
Morning News
by:
Janet Dianne Hill
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 09:28 AM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 09:28 AM PST
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 22, 2021.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Most Popular
California DOJ launches civil rights investigation into L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
How to make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if you’re an eligible SoCal resident
Video
L.A. County residents who are 65 and older can sign up to get COVID-19 vaccine this week
Video
After nearly 700 dockworkers at L.A. County’s ports contract coronavirus, officials plead for vaccines
Video
Multiple storms headed toward dry California; atmospheric river possible next week
Video
Biden to take executive action Friday to bring financial relief to millions affected by pandemic
Video
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Riverside County fill up shortly after registration opened
Video
Latest News
California DOJ launches civil rights investigation into L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
Man pleads guilty to deaths of 36 people in Ghost Ship warehouse fire, avoiding 2nd trial
Friday forecast: Series of storms headed to SoCal
Video
New coronavirus variant 1st found in U.K. may be deadlier, Britain’s chief scientist says
Fire at vacant Hollywood house spreads to nearby structures; at least 2 suffer minor injuries
Video
Bodies found in clandestine Tijuana gravesite by moms searching for their missing kids
More News