September is Hunger Action Month part two: Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

Gayle Anderson continues a series of September reports spotlighting the work of Feeding America and its local Southern California affiliates. Today, Sept. 16, Gayle reported on the Feeding America affiliate, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. At the nonprofit’s Irvine distribution center, Gayle previewed the work required to fight hunger and feed the hundreds of thousands of needy people in Orange County.

Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, Second Harvest will host “No Lunch Lunch”, which highlights the nonprofit organizations’ work feeding food insecure people in Orange County during the height of the pandemic. To learn more about the upcoming program, to volunteer, and to donate, visit Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County’s website.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

8014 Marine Way

Irvine, CA 92618

949-653-2900

Member of Feeding America

September is Hunger Action Month. The Feeding America Network provides more than 4.3 billion meals annually, helping one in seven Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives.

Nexstar is committed to donating to support Feeding America through 2023. The Nexstar Charitable Foundation has made a $50,000.00 to the organization. To donate and to learn how to help Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, visit Feeding America’s website.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.