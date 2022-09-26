Gayle Anderson reports September is National Preparedness Month.

National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The observance is of particular importance at this time due to the hurricanes, tropical storms, and earthquakes currently impacting the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and Mexico.

Gayle reports from SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys which specializes in emergency preparedness products and classes, some of them free, to be sure the public is prepared for all emergencies.

According to the website, sosproducts.com, there are two virtual classes currently scheduled for October:

Free Emergency Preparedness Class

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

Registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

2) Free Power Outage Preparedness

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Registration deadline is Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 26, 2022.