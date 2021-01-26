Setting up a simple family budget for the new year with Family Trust Attorney and Author Laura Meier

Former professional squash player and award-winning writer Ivy Claire joined us live to talk about collaborating with Kobe to write EPOCA: The River of Sand from the Epoca Series. For more information on the series of books, you can go to GranityStudios.comFor more info on Ivy, you can follow her on Instagram @LadyMissIvy

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on January 26, 2021.