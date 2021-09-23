Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza giving back to Julian’s LEGO Corner

Every September, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store fundraises for Julian’s LEGO Corner, an Orange County-based charity that donates new LEGO kits for seriously ill hospitalized children to play with while they undergo medical care at Children’s Hospital of Orange County. Sgt. Pepperoni’s partner Jeff Roberts and his daughter Lauren joined us to tell us all about the fundraiser.

In September, Sgt. Pepperoni’s is donating all proceeds from pizza of the month and desserts to the cause. Sgt. Pepperoni’s is also accepting new LEGO sets and donations online and in-store at all three locations in Newport Beach, Aliso Viejo and Irvine.

Visit Sgt. Pepperoni’s website for more information including how you can donate online.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 23, 2021.