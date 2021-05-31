Shady Grove Foods serves Long Beach-style BBQ

The father and son owners of Shady Grove Foods Dennis and Dave Robicheau joined us live to tell us all about their version of BBQ aptly coined “Long Beach-style BBQ.”

It’s different from any other style of BBQ in the U.S., as they blend many of the cultural elements found in Long Beach into their process. Shady Grove Foods will be serving up their BBQ at Brouwerij West in San Pedro from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day.

For more information about about Shady Grove Foods, visit their website, or check out their Instagram page.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 31, 2021.