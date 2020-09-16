Shappy Pretzel Co. with Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro

Actor Adam Shapiro and his wife actress Katie Lowes started a Philly soft pretzel company here in L.A. during quarantine called Shappy Pretzel Co. Jessica got to visit the couple at their home to find out more about this company that’s caught the attention of big name celebs like Busy Phillips, John Legend, John Hamm and more. Shappy Pretzel Co. now has a pop up at Gourmet 47 in Studio City. You must pre-order your pretzels. You can do that by visiting their website or follow them on Instagram @ShappyPretzel

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 16, 2020.