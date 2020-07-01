Shaquille O’Neal on the launch of Shaq-a-roni pizza with Papa John’s

Shaquille O’Neil joined us live to tell us all about his new limited time only pizza at Papa John’s. Shaq created the Shaq-a-Roni – with extra cheese and extra pepperoni cut into extra-large slices. But this pizza is bigger than just pizza. With every Shaq-A-Roni pizza sold, $1 will go to the Papa John’s Foundation to benefit organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of America and United Negro College Fund. Shaq is a spokesperson, board member and restaurant owner for Papa Johns Pizza. For more info, you can visit their website or follow Shaq on Instagram @Shaq

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2020.