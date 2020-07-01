Breaking News
Newsom orders new coronavirus restrictions in L.A., Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Shaquille O’Neal on the launch of Shaq-a-roni pizza with Papa John’s

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shaquille O’Neil joined us live to tell us all about his new limited time only pizza at Papa John’s. Shaq created the Shaq-a-Roni – with extra cheese and extra pepperoni cut into extra-large slices. But this pizza is bigger than just pizza. With every Shaq-A-Roni pizza sold, $1 will go to the Papa John’s Foundation to benefit organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of America and United Negro College Fund. Shaq is a spokesperson, board member and restaurant owner for Papa Johns Pizza. For more info, you can visit their website or follow Shaq on Instagram @Shaq

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter